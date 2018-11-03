Jharkhand Chief Minister announces free mobile phones to all farmers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Saturday announced to provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers of the state.

He said the decision was in support of realising Prime Minister’s efforts on the idea of the Digital India.

The Prime Minister is working on the idea of Digital India,so we should also work on the idea of digital Jharkhand.

The state government will provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers in the coming budget to get rid of corruption and provide transparency, an official release said quoting Das.

Attending Krishi Samagam programme as the chief guest, Das invited farmers to be brand ambassadors in the two-day Agriculture and Food Summit to be organized on November 29 and 30 in Ranchi.

The purpose of this summit is over all development of farmers through exchange of technology, farming techniques etc., he said.

On farming, Das said, Farmers will have to move towards organic farming. The Prime Minister increased minimum support price to fulfill the demand of farmers, so that the goal of doubling their income by 2022 can be achieved.

He said, Earlier farmers did not know about condition of soil, but when the Prime Minister was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started Soil Health Card scheme in Gujarat. Now farmers can assess the condition of their soil and can treat and produce according to that.

So far, three lakh soil cards have been distributed in Jharkhand. (A total) 22 lakh farmers are required to get this card, which the officials of the department should ensure and make this card available to the remaining farmers.