Kerala BJP President Sreedharan Pillai Receives Death Threat

The BJP’s Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai has received a death threat, the party said Saturday. The threat was received through a letter, sent by speed post from Maharashtra, a BJP release said.

The letter, dated October 29, was sent to the party’s headquarters here and carries the name of a Keralite, Mohan K Nair.

He has said he would be reaching Kerala on November 1 and will be joining Pillai during the ‘Sabarimala protection ‘Rathayatra’ from Kasaragod, according to the release.

BJP leader K Surendran said DGP Loknath Behara has been informed of the threat. The ‘Rathyatra’ from November 8-13 to save the temple’s traditions and customs is led by Pillai and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally, according to BJP sources.