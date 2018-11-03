Don’t Miss Pics of Kim Kardashian and Sisters dress up like Victoria’s Secret Angels: See Pics

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Nov 3, 2018, 08:23 pm IST
KIM Kardashian and her sisters have dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels for a jaw-dropping party. The 38-year-old hosted the special Halloween bash, turning up with Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe at the venue in Los Angeles in white lingerie and wings.

However, it might have been just another day at the office for Kendall, 22, who is, after all, an actual Victoria’s Secret model.

But while the sisters each looked equally angelic, their looks were subtly different.

Kourtney, 39, had spiky wings decorated with pearls, which she wore with the full lingerie set and see-through heels.

 

