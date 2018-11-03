Know the Whopping Amount Kajal Agarwal Demands for Acting Bold On Films

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Nov 3, 2018, 10:59 pm IST
Bollywood and Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has grabbed the attention recently. She is a beautiful actress who has worked in a number of Tamil and Telugu films. She has also worked in Bollywood films.

She has shared screen space with many star actors in the Telugu industry and continues to be in the limelight with her movies Mersal, Awe and MLA which raked huge collections at the box office.

You will get surprised to know that a leading Online shopping portal has recently asked Kajal Aggarwal to be a model for the outfits in their shopping website and Kajal has demanded a whopping remuneration of Rs.1 Million. As she has to show her waist and navel in the photos. This is the highest ever for any model/actress. Seems, Kajal is using her market value in the right way.

