IndiaNEWS

Make In India : Indian security forces successfully tested home-grown lightweight bulletproof jackets

Nov 3, 2018, 06:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian security forces have successfully tested home-grown lightweight bulletproof jackets that will come much cheaper than what they are buying at present. The prototype, named Bhabha Kawach, was developed by the Bhabha Atomic Reseach Centre (BARC) — India’s multi-disciplinary nuclear research center which transferred the technology to firms for mass production.

“Test samples of ballistic shield capable of giving protection against armor-piercing bullets (Level IV) have been developed and successfully tested by Central Reserve Police Forces. 10 numbers of Bhabha Kavach specially made for field trials in anti-terrorist operations have also been successfully tested,” K.N. Vyas, the director of BARC, said.

The jackets were tested in Jammu and Kashmir, where Indian security forces have been battling militants for the past many years. The jacket is developed through a special process to strengthen high molecular weight polyethylene, resulting in high ballistic performance composite sheets. The jackets weigh less than 3.5 kg and can provide protection against hard steel core bullets used in guns such as the AK-47.

In April this year, India’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with the private firm SMPP for the supply of 186,000 bulletproof jackets to the army in the next three years. The contracted jackets are heavier than the Bhabha Kavach. With the successful trial of the Bhabha Kavach, it is now being estimated that it would constitute at least 50% of the total requirement of the Indian Armed Forces.

Tags

Related Articles

pm-narendra-modi-thanked-tripura-bjps-swearing-ceremony
Feb 11, 2018, 10:32 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there is no charge of Corruption against his Government

Jan 4, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

When North Korea and South Korea talked over a Phone ; After almost two years

Jul 25, 2017, 10:00 pm IST

Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore for flood-hit Gujarat after aerial survey

car-accident
Jun 24, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

Woman Loses Control, Brand New Ferrari Worth Crores Destroyed In Seconds: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close