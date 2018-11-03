Mammooty’s these words winning million hearts: VIDEO

Megastar Mammootty who had recently wrapped up the shooting of his Telugu movie Yatra has been back to Kerala a couple of days back. He is currently busy with shooting for his upcoming film ‘Unda’ in Kasargod.

The actor has visited a mosque at Kasaragod and the fans of the star have gathered in a huge number at the mosque and started clicking the photos of the actor. Mammootty in response has said to fans not to take photos as they come to church to offer prayers.

The video is currently going viral in the social sites and winning the hearts of the people.

Watch the video below:

