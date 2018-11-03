Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews are preparing to create a big budget period movie with the sea as the background. The movie has been titled as ‘The Pirates of Diego Garcia’. ‘

The duo has teamed up after the gigantic success of ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’. Kayamkulam Kochunni’, was made with a huge budget of around 45 crores. And the film has got a massive opening. The Pirates of Diego Garcia’ to be made on a much bigger scale than ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’. The preliminary works for it are presently ongoing. It is said to be the dream project of the actor-director duo and they will also be funding this movie. The subject demands an enormous investment and film will have a much bigger canvas than Kochunni.

Rosshan Andrrews is scripting the movie after doing some research works. Interestingly, this is also the director’s maiden outing as a scriptwriter. Initially, writer Unni R was supposed to script the movie but he later opted out due to some unknown reasons. The movie is said to be a survival story based on some true events that occurred in the current era. The team is planning to shoot the movie in the deep sea. Several foreign technicians will be associated with this project.

Meanwhile, ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ continues to do extraordinary business at all the centers. Releasing on October 11, the movie opened to massive numbers at the box office. As per the makers, the movie has earned whopping Rs 34 crore in just four days of its theatrical run. It is well on course to become one of the highest grossing Malayalam movies all the time.

The massive success of ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ is certain to inspire Rosshan and Nivin to invest more in their upcoming movie.