Latest Newscelebrities

Soon-to-be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi graced in pregnancy photoshoot: See Pics

Nov 3, 2018, 08:23 pm IST
1 minute read
Pregnancy-Photoshoot

Soon to be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi graced the November issue of a magazine with their adorable photos.

Recently, mommy-to-be Neha flooded her Instagram with cute photos from her pregnancy photo shoot.

Dressed in a blue ill-fitted shirt, a yellow fur sweater and a flowy dress, Neha is looking super adorable in all the photos. While Angad, too looks dapper in his blue and black attire.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Arms ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Your ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IN ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Being ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I ??

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 7, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Know actual Meaning of Shahid-Mira Rajput Couples second Child’s Name

Sep 12, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

‘Find of the Century’: Million Dollar Worth Gold Rocks Unearthed

Aug 4, 2017, 09:58 am IST

Police caught Bangladesh’s ‘Sultan of Sex’

Oct 26, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

Sri Lankan President Sacks Srilankan PrimeMinister. Know All About It

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close