Soon-to-be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi graced in pregnancy photoshoot: See Pics

Soon to be parents, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi graced the November issue of a magazine with their adorable photos.

Recently, mommy-to-be Neha flooded her Instagram with cute photos from her pregnancy photo shoot.

Dressed in a blue ill-fitted shirt, a yellow fur sweater and a flowy dress, Neha is looking super adorable in all the photos. While Angad, too looks dapper in his blue and black attire.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Baby ?? A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram Arms ?? A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram Your ?? A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram IN ?? A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram Being ?? A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:30am PDT