Sunny Leone’s debut Malayalam movie titled ‘Rangeela’

The Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is all set to make her debut in Malayalam film industry. She shared this unanticipated news through her social media account.

The movie directed by Santhosh Nair has been titled as Rangeela. The title poster has been unveiled in social media. Jayalal Menon of Backwater Studio is producing the movie jointly with Fairytale Productions. The movie will be distributed by One World Entertainments.

Sunny Leone enjoys an enormous fan following across the country, mostly among the youth. It is no different in Kerala. Last year, when she visited Kochi for a mobile store inauguration, she was taken aback by the welcoming she received. She had written about the same in her official social media account.

Her debutant south Indian film Veeramadevi is ready for release. The multi-lingual period film will be released in five languages. The film will have Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions. Sunny plays the role of rani Veeramadevi in the film. Veeramadevi is a popular warrior who lived in south India. The film is directed by Vadivudaiyan.

Director Santhosh Nair has previously helmed the Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Money Ratnam’. He is also directing the upcoming movie ‘Sachin’, which has Dhyan Sreenivasan and ‘Angamaly Diaries’ fame Anna Reshma in the lead roles. Details regarding when ‘Rangeela’ starts rolling will be revealed shortly.