Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping, at Great Hall of People in Beijing referred him as a ‘role model’, owing to his vision and leadership. It was Khan ’s first official visit to China after assuming power.

The Pak PM has explained XI about the difficult economic situations of his country. Pakistan is facing the biggest economic crisis. Pakistan foreign reserve has plunged 42% since the start of the year and now stand at about $8 billion, or less than of two months import cover.

His statement comes after Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that Beijing was likely to give $6 billion in economic aid to Islamabad to manage its financial crisis. A loan of $1.5 billion was also expected to be offered, along with an additional package of $3 billion for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the report added.

Khan said that Pakistan wants to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation and curbing corruption. Later explained in his twitter account that Pakistan is very impressed with the way China has progressed. China’s phenomenal achievements are worth emulating. No other country has tackled poverty and corruption the way China has tackled. President Xi’s vision and leadership a role model;

Pakistan is in excessive foreign debt and to stave-off the crisis it has already secured $6 billion from Saudi Arabia and reached out to the International Monetary Fund for the bailout.