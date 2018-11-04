KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

12 state leaders of CPM and Congress will join BJP on Monday: Sreedharan Pillai

Nov 4, 2018, 05:12 pm IST
12 CPM – Congress activists will join BJP.  BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that these activists will join BJP in an event at Pathanamthitta to be held on Monday.

“The party has given membership to them. They will join the party officially on Monday. There are several people including a former SFI district president in this. There will be huge blasts in the state politics after this”, Pillai told reporters in Kozhikode.

Pillai accused that  CPM is trying to destroy the temple where more than five crore people reach on a yearly basis. They are trying to implement the decision taken in the party congress. Coimbatore party congress directed that members should not be involved in any religious activities.

 

