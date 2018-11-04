KeralaLatest News

“A God that Says Women Should not Pray is not a God For Me,” Says Prakash Raj

Nov 4, 2018, 01:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Prakash Raj had not quite opened up his mind about the Sabarimala issue and he has now.

He said a religion that says no women should pray is not a religion for him and a devotee that bans women from worshipping is not a devotee for him and a God that says no women should worship, is not a God for him.

“All of us were born in the wombs of a woman. If a God is forbidding that mother from worshipping, that God is not a God for me. We believe it is a woman who gave us all birth. We call her Bhoomi Devi. If they want to pray, let them pray,” said Prakash Raj who had made many controversial statements in the past.

Tags

Related Articles

camera that turns photos to cartoons
Jul 5, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

This Camera Doesn’t Take Photos, BUT Turns them in to this

Nov 2, 2018, 08:45 pm IST

NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against Hafiz Saeed

Nov 12, 2017, 10:04 am IST

Shocking list of Kerala youngsters in IS, Kerala police claims evidence

Jul 3, 2018, 01:03 pm IST

Vinod Kambli reacts after complaint filed against wife for slapping Singer’s father

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close