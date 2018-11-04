“A God that Says Women Should not Pray is not a God For Me,” Says Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj had not quite opened up his mind about the Sabarimala issue and he has now.

He said a religion that says no women should pray is not a religion for him and a devotee that bans women from worshipping is not a devotee for him and a God that says no women should worship, is not a God for him.

“All of us were born in the wombs of a woman. If a God is forbidding that mother from worshipping, that God is not a God for me. We believe it is a woman who gave us all birth. We call her Bhoomi Devi. If they want to pray, let them pray,” said Prakash Raj who had made many controversial statements in the past.