Actor Devan Heaps Praise on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and P.M Narendra Modi

Nov 4, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Actor Devan, known primarily for his villain roles has heaped praises on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking in an interview given to Kerala Koumudi.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is doing many things beneficial for Kerala, but Media is not bringing that into attention. Govt has not fallen back in any field except in police issues. There is no denying that Pinarayi Vijayan is one among the best chief ministers Kerala has ever seen,” said the actor who is often called as far too glamorous for villain roles.

Devan also unleashed some criticisms of media. ” Media’s involvement is often needless. In no other state except Kerala, media gets such freedom. Pinarayi Cannot be faulted for his ‘Kadakku Purathu'(GetOut) statement on media.

Devan also made it clear that he has a lot of admiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi is not cruel, I have a lot of admiration for him. It is the media who frame him as cruel. I have asked many media what is it that they see wrong in Modi, but nobody was ever able to answer,” he added.

Devan said it is other extreme Hindu outfits that cause issues in Kerala.

