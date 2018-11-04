Andhra Finance Minister Calls PM Modi ‘Anaconda’

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu has stirred a controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an anaconda. He also accused the Prime Minister of destroying institutions like CBI and RBI.

“Who can be a bigger Anaconda than Narendra Modi? He himself is the Anaconda that has swallowed all the institutions. He is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc,” the Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister said.

Launching a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over remarks on TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Krishnudu said, “Every Tom, Dick, and Harry is speaking of past politics. Past can’t be present or future. But present and future will become past. The critics of TDP should understand this. TDP was not established against any single party. It was founded against the system.”

Countering the TDP leader’s attack, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said a “competition” was underway among opposition parties. “Competition is underway on who will abuse Modi ji more. But history is witness to the fact that whenever Modiji is targeted, he emerges stronger. When you have no issues left to attack the government with, you indulge in this,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu recently met with the leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi to garner support for an all India alliance against the BJP. Naidu said he will play the role of a ‘facilitator’ in helping evolve a credible alternative and said that he is not interested in becoming the Prime Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP walked out of the NDA alliance this year over demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.