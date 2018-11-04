Latest NewsInternational

China and Pakistan has signed 16 agreements

China and Pakistan have signed 16 agreements. And China will provide the necessary support to Pakistan to tide over the present financial crisis.

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his maiden visit to China as the two countries grapple to iron out differences over the multi-billion-dollar CPEC and Islamabad approaching ‘friendly nations’ to avoid a tough IMF bailout package.

After talks between Khan and Li, officials of both the sides signed 16 agreements in the presence of the leaders.

China will provide “necessary support” to Pakistan to tide over the present financial crisis but declined to reveal the amount. Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday following which Pakistan media reports said Beijing has agreed to provide USD 6 billion in aid to the cash-strapped country which included a loan of USD 1.5 billion along with an additional package of USD 3 billion for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also said there will be no changes in the USD 60 billion CPEC projects which came under criticism including by some of the Khan’s Cabinet ministers over the increasing debt. He also said more projects relating to “industrial cooperation” will come up in more areas of Pakistan.

