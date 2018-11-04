Signature Bridge in Delhi was inaugurated this evening by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minutes after clashes between BJP and AAP workers.

A tug-of-war between BJP and AAP over credit for the construction of the Signature Bridge escalated on Sunday after BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, who has not been invited for the inauguration ceremony, reached the event venue and clashed with AAP supporters.

Claiming credit for re-starting the construction of the bridge, which will ensure seamless travel between north and northeast Delhi, Tiwari said he was not invited despite being the North East Delhi MP.

Following the clash between BJP and AAP workers, Delhi Police officials escorted Tiwari away from the venue. The state BJP chief accused AAP and police of misbehaving with him and wondered why he was surrounded with cops.

Countering the BJP leader’s claims, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said it was, in fact, BJP workers that thrashed AAP volunteers and local people and accused Tiwari of resorting to “hooliganism”.

Announced in 2004, the bridge missed several deadlines. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010. In 2015, the cost rose to Rs 1,594 crore.