Forced to marry for political benefit of others confess Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap Yadav confesses that he was forced to marry for the political advantage of others. Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tej has recently filed for divorce from his wife of six months, Aishwarya Rai. The couple had tied the knot on May 12 this year. In his petition, he has stated cruelty as the reason for seeking a divorce.

He confessed that he was made a scapegoat for the political benefits of his family members. He was a simpleton who was forced to marry the “urbane” Aishwarya Rai against his wishes and had been living a “stifled life” since then. Aishwarya is the daughter of a former minister, Chandrika Rai, and granddaughter of former BJP chief minister Daroga Rai.

Speaking to reporters in the pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya, where he made a brief stopover on his way to Ranchi to meet his ailing and incarcerated father Lalu Prasad, Tej said, “I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me. I kept pleading my parents and also discussed my feelings with my brother Tejashwi and sisters but no one took me seriously.I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to live in a metropolis. Yadav, who has not even passed his 12th board exams, has called his marriage to Rai, a Miranda House, Delhi University graduate and an MBA, a ‘mismatch’.

His lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said Friday that the former Bihar minister had sought divorce on compatibility issues .H e said the separation has been sought to invoke Section 13 A of the Hindu Marriage Act under which either spouse can unilaterally seek a divorce. Tej Pratap took the step barely a couple of days after his return from a pilgrimage to Vrindavan, from where he had shared on social media photographs of himself posing like Lord Krishna playing the flute surrounded by a herd of cattle.