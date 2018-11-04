If Govt Attempts to Make Young Women Enter Sabarimala, Consequences Will Be Severe,”Warns K.K Sasikala

Pathanamthitta: Hindu Aikyavedi president and Sabarimala KarmaSamithi Working president K.P Sasikala has sent a strong warning to Kerala Government. She said If Kerala Government attempts to make young women enter Sabarimala with the help of prohibitory order, they will have to face serious consequences.

“It is Chief Minister’s obstinacy that he wants to make young women enter Sabarimala before the onset of Mandala Pooja. The prohibitory order is nothing but a cover to protect his interests. Govt is trying to make women entry possible by deploying police officers. No restriction on devotees who reach Sabarimala will be accepted”.

Sasikala added that there should be a judicial enquiry on the death of Sivadasan.