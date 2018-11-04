KeralaLatest News

If Govt Attempts to Make Young Women Enter Sabarimala, Consequences Will Be Severe,”Warns K.K Sasikala

Nov 4, 2018, 09:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Hindu Aikyavedi president and Sabarimala KarmaSamithi Working president K.P Sasikala has sent a strong warning to Kerala Government. She said If Kerala Government attempts to make young women enter Sabarimala with the help of prohibitory order, they will have to face serious consequences.

“It is Chief Minister’s obstinacy that he wants to make young women enter Sabarimala before the onset of Mandala Pooja. The prohibitory order is nothing but a cover to protect his interests. Govt is trying to make women entry possible by deploying police officers. No restriction on devotees who reach Sabarimala will be accepted”.

Sasikala added that there should be a judicial enquiry on the death of Sivadasan.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 1, 2018, 07:38 pm IST

Indian actors and their tryst with Politics

Feb 15, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Indian Air force Helicopter crashed; both the pilots dead

Jul 26, 2018, 07:16 pm IST

Honda launches ‘Aviator’ 2018 edition in India : Price and Features

Amit-Modi
May 25, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Modi government’s welfare schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families,says Amit Shah

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close