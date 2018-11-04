Kerala Union of Working Journalists Against Media Restrictions at Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Sabarimala opening day is approaching, Kerala Government has taken extreme steps to ensure protestors do not have any advantage at Sabarimala. Over 2300 policemen along with commandos have been deployed at Sabarimala and a prohibitory order has also been enforced.

While all that sounds great, Govt has also made it clear that they cannot give protection to media as their hands are already full. Police has made it clear that only after noon on monday, media will be allowed to enter.

Kerala Union of Working Journalists has now filed a complaint to head of state police. A.D.G.P Anil Kanth has been given the given the responsibility of security, A.D.G.P Ananthkumar is the joint cordinator.