#MeToo: Markfed manager suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Nov 4, 2018, 07:26 am IST
#MeToo movement against sexual harassment has now hit Punjab’s marketing cooperative federation, Markfed. The federation suspended district manager Kulwinder Singh following sexual harassment charges against him.

A committee formed by Markfed for carrying out a comprehensive probe into the matter has begun its work. One of Asia’s largest marketing cooperative federation, Punjab Markfed is a federation of over three thousand societies.

An official spokesperson said the district manager posted in Amritsar was suspended after being accused of sexual harassment by a female staff member.

“Singh has been suspended with immediate effect by the orders of the cooperation minister, Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who took very serious note of the matter. During the period of suspension, the headquarters of the suspended District Manager would be Chandigarh head office,” the spokesperson said.

Markfed managing director Varun Roojam said that the orders were issued on Friday evening for suspension with immediate effect. He said a committee already in place regarding matters of sexual harassment has started a probe into the matter.

Roojam said that the committee would submit its report soon and thereon further action would be initiated. He also said that anybody found guilty would face strict action.

