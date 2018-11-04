The Tamil movie ‘Sarkar’ is all set for release this Tuesday amidst tremendous hype. Vijay fans have arranged over 250 exclusive shows for them across in Kerala. This is a new record in the state; the previous best being the star’s own ‘Mersal’.

Vijay is unarguably the most famous non-Malayali actor of Kerala. Often called as the state’s adopted son, Vijay has always guaranteed a huge opening for his movies. Recently, the actor’s fans in Kollam had erected a whopping 175 long cut out which is said to be the biggest ever for an actor in the country.

As per trade experts, ‘Sarkar’ is expected to take the bigger ever opening in Kerala box office. From the fans shows itself, the movie is most likely to earn over Rs 1 crore. Currently, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ holds the record for the highest opening day grosser in Kerala.

‘Sarkar’, written and directed by AR Murugadoss is publicized as a political thriller. The movie has been made based on the recent political events in Tamil Nadu. Its cast includes Keerthi Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Pala Karuppaiah, Radha Ravi, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Prem Kumar, and many others. Sun Pictures is producing the movie.