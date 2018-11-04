Rahul Easwar Urges Devotees to Gear Up For Sabarimala Protest

Right-wing activist and Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar had run himself into enough trouble in recent times, but that hasn’t deterred his spirits.

Strong Police security has been arranged for Sabarimala with over 2300 police officers and commandos to be deployed in the area. Rahul Easwar said that just like Police, he and his team too are ready.

Reached Sabarimala on November 3rd, 9 30 am#SaveSabarimala Gepostet von Rahul Easwar am Samstag, 3. November 2018

“I have reached at the roads to Sabarimala. If we could protest like we already did, perhaps a historic success is awaiting us,” he said. Rahul added that he expects positive decisions from Supreme Court in the Sabarimala issue.

Besides the usual pujas, “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” special puja, will be held on November 6 and the shrine will be shut at 10 pm. A prohibitory order under section 144 CrPc banning assembly of four or more people will come into force at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam from midnight Saturday till November 6 midnight.

Rahul also talks about the elaborate preparations done by Police in Sabarimala.