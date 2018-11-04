CinemaHealth & FitnessLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Sonali Bendre reveals her eyesight has gone weak

Nov 4, 2018, 01:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sonali Bendre Behl, who is battling with metastatic cancer for quite a long time now, revealed that her eyesight was doing “strange things” due to chemotherapy.

In July, the 43 – year old actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer”. Post her diagnosis, the actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Shared a photograph of herself along with her a book and Sonali wrote on Instagram, “Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemotherapy and I could not read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!”

With support from her family and friends, Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment. She has been putting up a brave fight against high-grade cancer which she discovered only after reaching a critical stage in July.

Tags

Related Articles

sexually assault
Sep 14, 2018, 06:12 am IST

Mother Files Case Against Husband For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter

jayasankar
Oct 9, 2018, 08:34 pm IST

Advocate Jayasankar Mocks Kerala Government’s ‘Brewery’ and ‘Salary’ Challenge

noorpur-assembly-result-out-samajwadi-party-wins-over-bjp
May 31, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

Noorpur Assembly Result Out: Samajwadi Party wins over BJP

Mar 26, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

Saudi Arabia intercepted seven Ballistic Missiles fired at Riyadh

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close