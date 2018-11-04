Sonali Bendre reveals her eyesight has gone weak

Sonali Bendre Behl, who is battling with metastatic cancer for quite a long time now, revealed that her eyesight was doing “strange things” due to chemotherapy.

In July, the 43 – year old actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer”. Post her diagnosis, the actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Shared a photograph of herself along with her a book and Sonali wrote on Instagram, “Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemotherapy and I could not read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!”

With support from her family and friends, Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment. She has been putting up a brave fight against high-grade cancer which she discovered only after reaching a critical stage in July.