Virender  Sehwag ends his association with Kings XI Punjab in IPL

Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday parted techniques with the Indian Premier League (IPL) staff Kings XI Punjab after mentoring them for 3 seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Sehwag, who also performed two seasons as a participant for KXIP, took to Twitter to announce the decision.

“All good issues must come to an finish and I have had a phenomenal time at Kings 11 Punjab, for two seasons as a participant and three as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an finish and I’m grateful for the time I’ve had here and need the staff the entire easiest for the days forward,” Sehwag wrote on his Twitter care for.