CinemaLatest NewsIndiaEntertainmentReligion & Faith

Vivek Agnihotri to make a trilogy on Hindu civilization

Nov 4, 2018, 04:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Filmmaker and Urban Naxals author Vivek Agnihotri has put together a budget of Rs 250 crore for a trilogy on the history of Hindu civilization. The ambitious project will be rolled out over the next five years.

The project has begun with extensive research. A 10-member research panel, led by Agnihotri, has been formed with eminent and award-winning scholars, historians, archaeologists, astrologists, and anthropologists. Casting for the project will begin after the release of Agnihotri’s next The Tashkent Files, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmaker.

The trilogy, he said, will be funded by a newly formed consortium of donors, Karmandya Studios based in Houston, Texas and will closely monitor the production also, especially the research.

The trilogy will trace the start of Hindu civilization, with the first installment spanning from Brahma to Buddha.

Tags

Related Articles

“kheer”
Aug 27, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Will RLSP Chief’s “Kheer” Comment Bring In Sweet Results In The Elections?

KR Ramesh Kumar
May 25, 2018, 03:54 pm IST

Karnataka’s new Speaker Ramesh Kumar; let’s know more about the man

Jul 22, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Suicide Attack in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Candidate Killed

Jun 29, 2018, 11:43 pm IST

Is Sex Before Hitting Gym Good For Health? A New Study Has the Answer

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close