AAP MLA Pushes BJP Delhi Chief during Public Function: Video

Ahead of the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed here on Sunday. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his supporters reached up to the venue in protest that he was not invited to the event despite being Member of Parliament from the area. His supporters and AAP volunteers were involved in a scuffle.

AAP claimed Tiwari attacked its workers and punched a policeman who intervened. BJP, however, said that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari.

Tiwari accused the AAP of attacking him after inviting for the event. “I am thankful to Sisodia for inviting me. But why are they attacking me with goons?” he asked. He said he was giving the credit for the bridge’s completion to the AAP government. “I also wanted to share this credit,” he told the media.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan seen pushing Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge (Source: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari's office) pic.twitter.com/Vl2CtDqeBX — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted, “Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site?”