Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif spotted together at Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali bash

Nov 5, 2018, 08:42 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence yesterday. Their house, Mannat was decorated with lights and candles and the party was a star-studded affair. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other stars attended the bash and had a gala time.

The two ladies who garnered a lot of eyeballs for their bonding session were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. No brownie points for guessing that both the top actresses have one common connection- Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina had been in a relationship with the actor while Alia is currently in one.

At the last night bash, Katrina and Alia were seen hanging out and posing for the photo together.

 

