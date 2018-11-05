Celebrities who attended and rocked at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash: See Pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted a Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. The host of the evening welcomed stars like Jacqueline Fernandes, R. Madhavan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Karishma Tanna, Sonu Sood and many others to her bash.

Shilpa looked stunning in a conceptual saree gown from Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection. The metallic ruffle detail, sheer skirt was paired with an embellished halter neck blouse and cream YSL tribute sandals. She posed for photos with Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Shilpa also distributed gifts to the paparazzi. Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Anusha Dandekar and Preity Zinta attended the bash. Karan opted for a black sherwani and posed for photos for the media. Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in a House of Masaba outfit. The monochrome blouse with long sleeves and embroidered yoke was teamed with a gold motif organza lehenga skier and a matching dupatta.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

Pictures captured by the talented Viral Bhayani.