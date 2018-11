Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence yesterday. Their house, Mannat was decorated with lights and candles and the party was a star-studded affair. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other stars attended the bash and had a gala time.

Check out the inside pics from Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali Party 2018: