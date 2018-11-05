Check out your daily horoscope for November 5, 2018

Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Aries

You may feel empty, and completely down-and-out today. Ganesha says that this may make you feel a bit more inclined to spirituality. Meditation and prayer will engage more of your attention. You will also make considerable material progress.

Taurus

It is more than likely that you will emerge victorious in all your meetings and outings today, predicts Ganesha. Your calm temperament will not let you flinch in the face of pressure. It is in your best interest to take some time to cope with all the stress, advises Ganesha.

Gemini

Today, you may encounter unusual challenges, says Ganesha. You will come up with new thoughts and tactics, which will bring about positive changes and results. Avoid any confrontation with those living around you. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool during the day.

Cancer

Today, there is a strong possibility that you may face unexpected job changes. You are likely to spend lavishly to please family and friends. You may feel we make money to spend on loved ones. Still, it would probably be a good idea to count every penny before using it, says Ganesha.

Leo

You will feel a little uneasy today. You will feel that nothing is going right. You will try to organise yourself and concentrate your scattered energies today. This phase of uncertainty will be gone in a few days, assures Ganesha.

Virgo

Today is a day for introspection and you will find yourself in a pensive mood. Ganesha advises you to search for the inner peace that you want. Stay calm to discover the hidden treasures within you. In the evening you will be glad to help someone who is in need of it.

Libra

Ganesha has a feeling that today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant. Touché!

Scorpio

At work, you would want to change the perspective with which people see you. Your colleagues recognise you as the emerging alpha-lion. Ideas and opinions will impress your bosses. But keep a level head and learn where to stop, even when winning, counsels Ganesha.

Sagittarius

Lengthy business meetings keep you occupied almost throughout the day. You may also do some value addition to your work by taking co-workers’ suggestions and inputs says Ganesha. Implementation of these inputs will prove highly beneficial in the long run.

Capricorn

Singles, you may meet the one of your dreams today and plan about a future together. You will feel and enjoy the exciting feeling of meeting your life partner and letting your heart open in front of somebody, says Ganesha. All of this will not be one-sided. Your sweetheart will also shower love and affection upon you unconditionally.

Aquarius

You may rave and rant, but all you’ll get from colleagues or juniors are wishy-washy excuses for a job not done. Ganesha advises that you take care to finish your own work before you help others. The stars say that your beloved will smoothen your creased brow.

Pisces

You are likely to find yourself as part of a team involved in tackling a difficult project or task today. The role you will play in this Endeavour will be noteworthy. Your efforts will yield excellent results. Everything you touch will turn to gold today, says Ganesha. Make the most of it.