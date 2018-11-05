Latest Newscelebrities

Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in purple outfit: See Pics

Nov 5, 2018, 01:09 pm IST
Less than a minute
Divyanaka-Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi who is popular for her daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabatein has never failed to give fashion goals.

The 33-year-old actor who is all set to grace the Star Parivar Awards on Sunday, November 4, 2018, has shared a photograph on her Instagram.

In the photographs, dressed in Shanaya Bajaj & Archi Mandalia’s purple cold shoulder outfit, she has left everyone awestruck with her beauty. Styled by Victor Robinson, she preferred to keep hair tied in a bun and chose minimal accessories to keep her overall appearance elegant.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

#Betassled • #PictureCourtesy @rucheey22

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Tags

Related Articles

Rakul Preet
Feb 10, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Rakul Preet looks ultra gorgeous in this latest photoshoot! See pics

Rahul
Mar 2, 2018, 10:33 am IST

Rahul Gandhi to spend Holi weekend with his grandmother in Italy

Jun 26, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

Damaged gold mast repaired in Sabarimala; security to be strengthened !

Saudi
Jun 26, 2018, 06:59 pm IST

Saudi military cadets to get training from Indian Defence Academy 

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close