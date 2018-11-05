“Don’t Dump Garbage Into Drains”: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Issues A “final Warning” To Residents And Shop Owners as part of ‘Operation Garbage’

Garbage is a headache to every local administrative body and this time Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has come up with her iron rod of authority to tackle the menace. She issued a “final warning” on Sunday to residents and shop owners, who threw garbage into drains, blocking the free flow of rainwater. After holding a meeting with officials she asked municipal inspectors to come down heavily on violators.

The Lt Governor has been focusing on ‘Clean and Green Puducherry’, and reportedly has cancelled ther visit to her native place on Diwali to ensure that ‘Operation Garbage’ is zealously implemented. She asked the local administration department director and municipal commissioners to ensure that no shop owners or residents in the town limits threw garbage into the drains and also asked the PWD field staff to be present in their work spots.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan held a meeting with officials of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and prepared an action plan to rise to any exigency. Earlier in October, Kiran Bedi instigated a clean-drive on a beach in Puducherry on her morning stroll.