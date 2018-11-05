Fan allegedly slit his throat after failing to meet Shah Rukh Khan

A fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slit his throat on Bandra Reclamation after waiting to catch a glimpse of the star on Friday.

From downright crazy to being obsessive, from spending thousands of money on tattoos to running away from their homes in order to meet their favourite actor, several fans from across the nation have often taken things way too far.

All the way from Kolkata, he came to Mumbai to meet his favourite star Shah Rukh Khan. He stood outside of his house Mannat, but failing to meet him, he slit his throat there and then.

According to the police, Mohammed Saleem had been waiting on the reclamation, metres away from the actor’s house ‘Mannat’, early morning on Friday. The promenade at the time was packed with several thousand others who were hoping to spot Khan, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. The police had also cordoned off the lane and did not allow fans to approach the actor’s house. At 3.05 am, Saleem allegedly slit his throat with a knife. A police officer rushed him to Bhabha Hospital, where he was given first aid.

“The man was allowed to go home after we called his wife. We have only made diary entry about the incident and not booked Saleem,” said an officer at the Bandra police station.