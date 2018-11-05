Latest NewsIndia

Five Maoist were killed in Orissa

Nov 5, 2018, 03:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In an encounter here in Malkangiri in Orissa, five Maoists were killed. The security personnel had killed them in an action. More information regarding the incident is not available.

