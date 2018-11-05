Latest NewsRecipe

Hot & Spicy Chicken Dish- Buldak Recipe

Nov 5, 2018, 02:53 pm IST
1 minute read
Buldak-Recipe

Ingredients Of Buldak (Hot And Spicy Chicken)

For chicken:

  • 6 ((de-boned)/2 Chicken drum sticks/ Chicken breast
  • 2 Tbsp Soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Sugar
  • 1 Tbsp Traditional corn syrup (substitution honey)
  • 2 Tbsp Cheong ju (clear rice wine similar to Japanese sake)
  • 1 stalk Green onion
  • To taste Black pepper
  • As preference Olive oil
  • As preference Sesame seeds (optional), roasted
    For marinating sauce:
  • 3 Tbsp Gochugaru (red chili pepper flakes)
  • 2 Alapenos
  • 1/2 Cup Korean pear (substitution asian pear)
  • 1/4 Onion
  • 3 Tbsp Garlic
  • 2 Tbsp Soy sauce
  • 1 tsp Spicy yellow mustard
  • 1 Tbsp Sesame oil
  • 1 Tbsp Sugar
  • 1 Tbsp Mul yut (substitution honey)

How to Make Buldak (Hot and Spicy Chicken)
1. Rinse chicken drum sticks in cold water and de-done meat with a sharp knife. Cut into 4 even pieces per leg drum -OR- rinse chicken breasts in cold water and cut into bite-size pieces.
2. In a large bowl, mix chicken with soy sauce, sugar, mul yut (substitution honey), cheong ju and ground pepper.
3. Marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
4. Puree all marinating sauce ingredients together in a blender. Once completed, leave aside for later use.
5. On a non-stick frying pan or skillet, cook prepared chicken over medium heat until meat is just short of desired completion.
6. Take out chicken only and leave excess ingredients in frying pan or skillet.
7. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix chicken with blended sauce from steps 2 & 3.
8. In the same frying pan or skillet, add olive oil to taste and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes in medium high heat.
9. Serve hot on plate.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 4, 2017, 07:53 am IST

J&K : 80 terrorists killed in past 6 months – Indain Army

Kaala
Mar 2, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Rajinikanth’s thriller ‘KAALA’ teaser out : Watch Video

a billion dreams
May 26, 2017, 08:33 am IST

Release dreamed by millions: Here comes ‘SACHIN’

Aug 9, 2018, 02:18 pm IST

Shraddha Kapoor struggles with training for the Bio-Pic of Saina Nehwal

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close