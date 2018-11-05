ISL 2018: Southern Derby match, Kerala Blasters takes on Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters FC is set to renew their rivalry with Bengaluru FC when they host the Sunil Chhetri-led unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

Both teams are unbeaten this season but have had a different season so far coming into the game. Nikola Kr?marevi? will be crucial for Kerala as they look to halt Bengaluru’s midfield in their strides and claim their first ever win against their rivals.

Kerala’s CK Vineeth will be up against his former side and Bengaluru FC’s Rino Anto will also be in a similar situation, should he be given a role in the game.

The aggregate score between the two teams is 5-1 in Bengaluru’s favour but the hosts will fancy their chances now more than ever to break this curse. Much will depend on the likes of Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik who need to be on top of their game against an extremely good side.

Kerala’s defensive stability will be tested by a strong Bengaluru attack and the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic will have to be strong at the back.

Bengaluru FC is yet to taste defeat this season, having won three of their four games and splitting points with Jamshedpur FC in their second game.

Despite their good run of results, the Blues haven’t entirely dominated their opponents in all their outings like they did last season.