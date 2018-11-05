Janhvi Kapoor’s Birthday wishes to Khushi Kapoor is just funny and cute: VIDEO

As Khushi turns 18 today, Janhvi shared the funniest and sweetest throwback video of her baby sister that will instantly remind you of your sister. A younger Janhvi in pigtails tries to lead the way for a little Khushi who looks adorable in a pink bow. The Dhadak heroine captioned the adorable video as, “Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you…. I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine. #hbd”
