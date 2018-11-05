Karan Johar says Malaika is going to marry Arjun Kapoor

Yet another Bollywood hot couple is likely to tie the knot — Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The duo has neither accepted the fact nor denied that they are dating. Adding fuel to the fire and ongoing speculations, Karan Johar hinted at Malaika’s wedding on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

In the latest episode, while Aamir Khan graced Karan’s couch, Malaika, too, was there as a special guest.

As Malaika entered the show, Aamir and Karan went to escort her to the couch. The two held her hands and walked her down to which Malaika quipped that it’s lovely to have both of you and it seems as if you both will soon break out in a dance.

To this, Karan joked and said, “We are walking down the aisle. That will also happen in your life soon enough.” Malaika brushed it aside and laughingly said, “Stop it now.. stop now..”

Karan also pulled Arjun’s leg recently at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In the video, Karan and Swara are having a gala time and when Arjun photobombs the two, to which Karan says, “Look who has been photobombing us.. the man himself. Before we say anything further, toodles”. Arjun can be seen managing a smile.