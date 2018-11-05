CinemaLatest NewsBeautyIndiacelebritiesFashionBeautyEntertainment

Karan Johar says Malaika is going to marry Arjun Kapoor

Nov 5, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Yet another Bollywood hot couple is likely to tie the knot — Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The duo has neither accepted the fact nor denied that they are dating. Adding fuel to the fire and ongoing speculations, Karan Johar hinted at Malaika’s wedding on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

In the latest episode, while Aamir Khan graced Karan’s couch, Malaika, too, was there as a special guest.

As Malaika entered the show, Aamir and Karan went to escort her to the couch. The two held her hands and walked her down to which  Malaika quipped that it’s lovely to have both of you and it seems as if you both will soon break out in a dance.

To this, Karan joked and said, “We are walking down the aisle. That will also happen in your life soon enough.” Malaika brushed it aside and laughingly said, “Stop it now.. stop now..”

Karan also pulled Arjun’s leg recently at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In the video, Karan and Swara are having a gala time and when Arjun photobombs the two, to which Karan says, “Look who has been photobombing us.. the man himself. Before we say anything further, toodles”. Arjun can be seen managing a smile.

Tags

Related Articles

Krithiga
Jul 26, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Husband and Friend Tries to Assist Woman in Giving Birth After Watching ‘How to’ Videos in YouTube. Woman Dies

Oct 18, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Veteran politician ND Tiwari passes away

transgender
Sep 2, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

More Transgender Are Ready To Exercise Their Voting Rights In Upcoming Elections

Dec 26, 2017, 09:21 am IST

Pakistan player hits ton from 26 balls after his all balls in one over hits to Six

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close