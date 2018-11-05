KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Like police, we are also fully prepared”, says Rahul Easwar

Nov 5, 2018, 09:58 am IST
Nov 5, 2018, 09:58 am IST

President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena and Hindu activist Rahul Easwar in a video message on Sunday said, “Like police, we are also fully prepared”.

Easwar, belonging to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala thantris, and among the outfits spearheading the protests,was arrested twice in October in connection with the protests in and and around Sabarimala. He also made some controversial remarks on the mode of protests they are planning to stop young women enter the sannidhanam. He is currently out on bail.

 

