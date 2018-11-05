Like police, we are also fully prepared”, says Rahul Easwar

President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena and Hindu activist Rahul Easwar in a video message on Sunday said, “Like police, we are also fully prepared”.

My BSNL number for the next 2 days – 9400373502 ; pls feel free to call from tomorrow onwards for anything related to #Sabarimala agitation & #SaveSabarimala. i am just 1 of 1000s of people who are coming to save our #Hindu beliefs, & against #Feminazi invasion into our Temples. — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) November 4, 2018

Easwar, belonging to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala thantris, and among the outfits spearheading the protests,was arrested twice in October in connection with the protests in and and around Sabarimala. He also made some controversial remarks on the mode of protests they are planning to stop young women enter the sannidhanam. He is currently out on bail.