Mobile Phone Jammers Installed outside the Rooms of Tantri and Melsanthi

Thousands of devotees have been reaching Sabarimala prior to the opening of the shrine for ‘Chithira Aatta Vishesham’. Police have arranged tight security in the temple premises to avoid untoward incidents.

The first bus with devotees was allowed from Nilakkal to Pamba at 10 am. As there was a delay in the commencement of KSRTC bus services, thousands of devotees had started to go to the shrine on foot.

Around 3000 police officers have been deployed at six areas in Sabarimala. 15 women cops aged above 50 have been deployed at Sannidhanam.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru had reached Pamba by 9 am. He had then gone to Sannidhanam. Journalists weren’t allowed to meet the tantri or Melsanthi. It is learned that mobile phone jammers have been installed outside the rooms of tantri and Melsanthi.