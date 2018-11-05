Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Pilot Died after Passenger Flight Collide with Another Aircraft Mid-Air

The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told,

Nov 5, 2018, 10:31 am IST
Less than a minute
Representational Image

The pilot of a small passenger plane died after colliding with another aircraft early Sunday and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said. Police said the exact circumstances of the accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of Ottawa, remained unknown.

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa’s international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.

CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger was injured, emergency services said.

Tags

Related Articles

rape
Jun 22, 2018, 06:51 am IST

14-year-old gang raped while brother hanged by culprits

baby delivered
Jul 17, 2017, 11:02 am IST

Seven-month pregnant woman delivered a baby boy at public toilet

Aug 16, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for living illegally in India

Dec 24, 2017, 01:19 pm IST

Breaking News.. New CM of Himachal Pradesh

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close