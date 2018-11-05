Sabarimala Opening Today: Over 2000 Cops deployed, Section 144 Imposed

With the Lord Ayyappa temple opening for a day on Monday for a special puja, a thick cover of over 2,000 personnel has been put in place after violent protests were witnessed last month by devotees preventing entry of women of all ages into the hill-top shrine despite the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Apart from the deployment of 2,300 police personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, Section 144 – banning assembly of four or more people – has been imposed in Sabarimala and nearby areas of Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight Saturday.

The Kerala government’s move to turn the hill temple into a fortress with such heavy security cover to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees invited sharp criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP, and the Congress.