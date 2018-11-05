Sabarimala Opening Today: Over 2000 Cops deployed, Section 144 Imposed

With the Lord Ayyappa temple opening for a day on Monday for a special puja, a thick cover of over 2,000 personnel has been put in place after violent protests were witnessed last month by devotees preventing entry of women of all ages into the hill-top shrine despite the ruling by the Supreme Court.
Apart from the deployment of 2,300 police personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, Section 144 – banning assembly of four or more people – has been imposed in Sabarimala and nearby areas of Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight Saturday.
The Kerala government’s move to turn the hill temple into a fortress with such heavy security cover to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees invited sharp criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP, and the Congress.
Post Your Comments