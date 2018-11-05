NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s family photo shoot from grand Diwali bash at Mannat goes Viral: See Pics

Nov 5, 2018, 07:16 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence yesterday. Their house, Mannat was decorated with lights and candles and the party was a star-studded affair. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other stars attended the bash and had a gala time.

Gauri Khan shared a series of photos last night on her Instagram handle, where the family was seen posing on the twinkling lights. The photos soon went viral on the social media and fans couldn’t take their eyes off the beautiful Khan family. Dressed in a black and gold attire, Shah Rukh Khan posed for a happy photo along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana. The photos were followed by the Diwali bash which was attended by the whose and who of B-Town.

Gauri Khan shared photos from the bash yesterday and had captioned it, “Stars in the sky…Happy Diwali”. She had shared photos with daughter Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri took to her Instagram account today to share other family photos. In one photo, little AbRam is seen posing with Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Gauri Khan looks ethereal in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla black, gold and silver got work lehenga. Suhana Khan opted for a blue Monisha Jaising saree, whereas Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan twin in black sherwanis. AbRam looked adorable as he posed for photos. Gauri captioned the photos, “Mood lighting this Diwali”

 

Mood lighting this Diwali #GauriKhanDesigns

Stars in the sky… Happy Diwali!

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter that he misses his son Aryan Khan, who is in the United States, pursuing his education. Aryan could not be a part of the bash and Shah Rukh Khan responded to Gauri Khan’s post by tweeting, “Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero will release on December 21, 2018.

