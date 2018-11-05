Sreedharan Pillai’s revelation: Kodiyeri demands probe

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the revelation made by Sreedharan Pillai is a proof that all the incidents happening at Sabarimala is a part of BJP’s agenda and their conspiracy.

He added that a high-level probe is necessary to is required to look into the stances taken by BJP relating to Sabarimala women entry issue as it is very essential to bring out all the conspiracies. The RSS is helping to implement the agenda of BJP. The violence unleashed at Sabarimala has been planned by RSS.

The Tantri family should act according to any party’s decision. And they should allow any external decision to influence them. The temple must not be closed as per Sreedharan pilla’s wishes. He urged the Devaswom Board to take further actions on Sreedharan pilla’s revelations.

Meantime, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that BJP is politicizing the issue. “The real agenda of BJP has come out through this. BJP should give a reply to the people. People will avoid BJP now”, said Chennithala.

BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai had revealed that the decision to close the temple when rituals are violated at Sabarimala was taken by the tantri after discussing with Pillai. “Supreme court verdict is a golden chance for BJP. Everyone will fall in this agenda set by BJP”, he had said.