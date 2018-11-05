Tej pratap Yadav’s decision to divorce his wife is firm

Tej Pratap Yadav says that his decision to divorce his wife is firm.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, has accused his family of siding with his wife at a time when he has filed a divorce petition in court. He says “Everybody from my father to my mother and my siblings have left my side to stand in solidarity with my wife. Even so, I will not go back on my decision”.

Tej Pratap had approached a Patna court to file for separation from Aishwarya Roy, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, on Friday. The development attracted considerable media attention.

Incidentally, Tej Pratap”s mother Rabri Devi had said last year that she wants “sanskari bahus” (traditional daughter-in-laws) instead of mall-going women for her two sons. The remark took Twitter by storm, with social media users accusing the Yadav family of propagating retrograde ideals.

The shake-up in Tej Pratap”s domestic life seems to be taking a toll on Lalu Yadav”s health. Hospital sources said his blood pressure and sugar levels have been fluctuating ever since his son approached the court.