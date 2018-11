Mizoram speaker and veteran congress leader Hiphei joined BJP. He said on Monday that he had resigned from his post, the House as well as his party to join the BJP. He submitted his resignation letter to deputy speaker R. Lalrinawma, who accepted it.

Mr. Hiphei is the fifth congress MLA to resign from the 40-member House since September . Mizoram is the only state in the northeast under Congress rule. It will go under polls on November 28.