Actor Arjun Sarja questioned by Cops over #MeToo Allegations by Sruthi Hariharan

Multilingual actor, Arjun Sarja, on Monday reportedly denied all the allegations made by the complainant and actress Sruthi Hariharan who had accused Sarja of misbehaving with her during the making of the bilingual film Vismaya in 2015.

According to sources, Sarja asked the Cubbon Park police who questioned him on Monday why Sruthi did not bring any alleged incident to the notice of the director or the other crew members if anything had happened on the sets while shooting the film. He also informed the police that the scenes were decided by the director and he had played no role in it.

The director of Vismaya, Arun Vaidhyanathan and producer, Umesh in their statement, had told the police that no such incident was brought to their notice by anyone and they knew nothing about it.

Sruthi who joined the #MeTo campaign, had filed the complaint with the police alleging that Sarja sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately on the sets. The police registered an FIR based on her complaint under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354A (Sexual Harassment), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).