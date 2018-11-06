CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainmentCrime

Actress Vasundhara Das Followed and Stalked in Bangalore

Nov 6, 2018, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

At a time when the safety of women has become a big issue, this incident is certain to set off alarm bells. Popular singer and actor Vasundhara Das has filed a police complaint of harassment and intimidation against a taxi driver in Bangalore.

As per reports Vasundhara Das had stopped her car at the signal and was waiting for the lights to turn green at Bhashyam circle. The cab driver in a Toyota Etios had stopped on her right. His intention was to take a left.

When the signal turned green, she went straight, cutting the driver’s path. This angered the driver who followed her for four kilometers and at one point even stopped her car, hurled expletives and demanded her to get out of it. Das, who was scared, drove away.

Police registered a case under IPC 509, 341, 354 and 504. A search for the cab driver is in progress.

Tags

Related Articles

baby delivered
Jul 17, 2017, 11:02 am IST

Seven-month pregnant woman delivered a baby boy at public toilet

Jan 7, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Finally! Bhansali’s Padmavat to hit the theaters soon

Nov 16, 2017, 11:42 am IST

Derogatory name gets replaced Election Commission’s involvement

Shivsena
Apr 8, 2018, 08:54 am IST

Shiv Sena leaders shot dead after civic bypoll result announcement

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close