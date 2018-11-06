Actress Vasundhara Das Followed and Stalked in Bangalore

At a time when the safety of women has become a big issue, this incident is certain to set off alarm bells. Popular singer and actor Vasundhara Das has filed a police complaint of harassment and intimidation against a taxi driver in Bangalore.

As per reports Vasundhara Das had stopped her car at the signal and was waiting for the lights to turn green at Bhashyam circle. The cab driver in a Toyota Etios had stopped on her right. His intention was to take a left.

When the signal turned green, she went straight, cutting the driver’s path. This angered the driver who followed her for four kilometers and at one point even stopped her car, hurled expletives and demanded her to get out of it. Das, who was scared, drove away.

Police registered a case under IPC 509, 341, 354 and 504. A search for the cab driver is in progress.