All you need to know about the festival of lights, Diwali

After Ravana kidnapped Sita, Lord Ram headed to Sri Lanka to rescue the Goddess. Eighteen days after defeating Ravana, Lord Ram, Sita, Laxmana returned to Ayodhya and that day is celebrated as Diwali.

This auspicious day signifies good over evil and light over dark. The word Diwali is taken from the Sanskrit word Deepavali which signifies rows of lighted lamps. While most of the country celebrated the return of Lord Ram, in Southern India, this festival is celebrated as the day Lord Krishna defeated demon Narakasura. But before his death, Narakasura requested a boon that his death be celebrated with colourful lights. And the night before Diwali, is celebrated as Naraka Chatur Dashi.

Over the centuries, Diwali has become a national festival that is enjoyed by most Indians regardless of faith: Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs.

Hindus interpret the Diwali story based upon where they live:

In northern India they celebrate the story of King Rama’s return to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana by lighting rows of clay lamps.

Southern India celebrates it as the day that Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura. In western India the festival marks the day that Lord Vishnu, the Preserver (one of the main gods of the Hindu trinity) sent the demon King Bali to rule the nether world.

In all interpretations, one common thread rings true—the festival marks the victory of good over evil.

The Five Days of Diwali

On the first day of Diwali, people consider it auspicious to spring clean the home and shop for gold or kitchen utensils.

On the second day, people decorate their homes with clay lamps and create design patterns called rangoli on the floor using colored powders or sand.

The third day is the main day of the festival when families gather together for Lakshmi puja, a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi followed by mouth-watering feasts and firework festivities.

The fourth day is the first day of the new year when friends and relatives visit with gifts and best wishes for the season.

On the last day of Diwali, brothers visit their married sisters who welcome them with love and a lavish meal.