“Ayyappa Wave Sweeping Across Kerala,” Says Advocate Jayasankar

Political analyst Advocate Jayasankar has always been known as a strong critic of the left, but then most parties fall at the receiving end of his sarcastic criticisms. BJP has gone slightly on the backfoot in the Sabarimala issue in the last few hours and Jayasankar is at his sarcastic best. Here is a summary of his FB post:

“Sabarimala is Kerala’s Ayodhya. Sreedharan Pillai is like L.K Advani. In Kerala where the Lord Rama wave couldn’t take off, Ayyappa wave is sweeping across. Sreedharan Pillai is playing at centre-forward. Rajeevaru on the left wing and Pandalam King on the right wing. Sukumaran Nair in midfield. Thushar Vellapally in deep defence. P.C George is in the role of goal Keeper. Ramesh Chennithala in reserve bench. Kunjalikutty and K.M Mani to encourage them by clapping,” says Jayasankar, finishing his comparison of the right wing team with a football team.

He ends his post by saying that C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is the camphor that helps make the fire of this issue bigger.